Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRS. HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Amyris by 128.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 181,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,909. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

