Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,829,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in EVERTEC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after buying an additional 687,461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 378,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EVERTEC by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in EVERTEC by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after buying an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,963. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

