Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.41. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBAI. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.78. 1,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $849.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

