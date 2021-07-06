Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $404,806. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

