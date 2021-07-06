Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $878.64 Million

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce $878.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.47 million to $891.82 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $410.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

SWN traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,660,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025,676. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after acquiring an additional 716,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 730,396 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.