Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

INN opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.