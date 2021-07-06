Analysts Offer Predictions for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 115.17. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 2,438,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,342,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $27,511.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,385,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

