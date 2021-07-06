Analysts Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) PT at $64.00

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 992,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,224. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Insiders have sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

