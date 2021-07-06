Analysts Set Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Target Price at $59.50

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of API. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agora by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of API stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. 847,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,228. Agora has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

