Analysts Set Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) PT at GBX 1,017.17

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,017.17 ($13.29).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

ECM stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,074 ($14.03). 173,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,857. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,029.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

