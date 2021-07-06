Analysts Set First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) PT at $51.00

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of FBNC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after buying an additional 2,104,493 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

