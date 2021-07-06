Analysts Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target at $290.00

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get NICE alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after buying an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NICE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.67. The company had a trading volume of 280,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,315. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 52-week low of $186.16 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.