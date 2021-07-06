Analysts Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Target Price at $43.60

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $56,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,292 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 242,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

