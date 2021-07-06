Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) PT at $205.17

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WHR traded down $5.58 on Thursday, reaching $216.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,782. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $130.90 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

