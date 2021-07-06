Analyzing Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) and Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) and Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Burcon NutraScience has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burcon NutraScience has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Burcon NutraScience and Burcon NutraScience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burcon NutraScience $20,000.00 14,204.46 -$3.48 million N/A N/A Burcon NutraScience $200,000.00 1,421.09 -$470,000.00 ($0.01) -262.00

Burcon NutraScience has higher revenue and earnings than Burcon NutraScience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Burcon NutraScience and Burcon NutraScience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burcon NutraScience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Burcon NutraScience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burcon NutraScience presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 81.30%. Given Burcon NutraScience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Burcon NutraScience is more favorable than Burcon NutraScience.

Profitability

This table compares Burcon NutraScience and Burcon NutraScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burcon NutraScience N/A 0.41% 0.35% Burcon NutraScience N/A -2.25% -2.07%

Summary

Burcon NutraScience beats Burcon NutraScience on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages. It also provides Supertein, a canola protein isolate for use in beverages, confectionery, aerated desserts, and protein bars; and Puratein, a canola protein isolate for use in baked goods, protein cereal bars, dressings, sauces, and meat substitutes. The company was formerly known as Burcon Capital Corp. and changed its name to Burcon NutraScience Corporation in October 1999. Burcon NutraScience Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

