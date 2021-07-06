Analyzing Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) & ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cielo alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cielo and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00 ACV Auctions 0 7 4 0 2.36

ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.87%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Cielo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cielo and ACV Auctions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 0.89 $95.11 million N/A N/A ACV Auctions $208.36 million 18.67 -$41.02 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 5.07% 4.37% 0.66% ACV Auctions N/A N/A N/A

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. The company also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits, prepaid transportation, and mobile payment; software development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable through the Internet; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.