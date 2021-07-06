Analyzing Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) & Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A Mesa Air Group 8.07% 7.89% 2.44%

This table compares Frontier Group and Mesa Air Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mesa Air Group $545.07 million 0.61 $27.46 million $0.78 11.95

Mesa Air Group has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Frontier Group and Mesa Air Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Mesa Air Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Frontier Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Mesa Air Group has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.48%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Mesa Air Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats Frontier Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. The company offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

