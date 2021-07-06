Analyzing Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Jiuzi alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jiuzi and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lazydays has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Lazydays’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Lazydays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jiuzi and Lazydays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lazydays $817.11 million 0.27 $29.12 million $1.56 12.88

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Lazydays 3.90% 35.49% 8.11%

Summary

Lazydays beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection insurance plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.