Analyzing nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) & SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares nLIGHT and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -8.14% -7.07% -5.51% SiTime -6.04% -5.16% -4.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for nLIGHT and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 2 5 0 2.71 SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

nLIGHT presently has a consensus price target of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. SiTime has a consensus price target of $120.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than SiTime.

Risk and Volatility

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nLIGHT and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $222.79 million 7.06 -$20.93 million ($0.48) -76.52 SiTime $116.16 million 19.76 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -210.05

SiTime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nLIGHT. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nLIGHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

nLIGHT beats SiTime on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components. The company also provides fiber amplifiers and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

