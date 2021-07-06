Analyzing QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) & Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get QDM International alerts:

QDM International has a beta of -3.9, indicating that its share price is 490% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QDM International and Equitable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Equitable $12.42 billion 1.06 $2.14 billion $4.99 6.18

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for QDM International and Equitable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable 0 1 6 0 2.86

Equitable has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.54%. Given Equitable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than QDM International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Equitable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A N/A Equitable N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Equitable beats QDM International on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients through institutional, retail, and private wealth management channels; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of variable universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was formerly known as AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Equitable Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Equitable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.