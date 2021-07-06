Analyzing Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $587.49 million 2.24 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -14.50 Riley Exploration Permian $760,000.00 663.97 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Riley Exploration Permian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -111.57% -11.97% -4.29% Riley Exploration Permian N/A -178.93% -91.74%

Risk and Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.47, suggesting that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talos Energy and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 3 0 3.00

Talos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.17%. Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.14%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Riley Exploration Permian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Lea, Roosevelt, and Chaves Counties, New Mexico. The company is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

