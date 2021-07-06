Analyzing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workhorse Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 1,265.41 $69.78 million ($0.63) -22.65 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -3,032.13% -127.42% -58.18% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Workhorse Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.58, indicating a potential upside of 37.23%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. It offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

