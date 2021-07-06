Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Cap of $524.53 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Ankr has a market cap of $524.53 million and $21.17 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00948542 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00046452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

