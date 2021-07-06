Anoncoin (ANC) Market Capitalization Hits $418,198.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $418,198.00 and $1,404.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

