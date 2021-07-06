ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 3,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

ANSYS stock opened at $353.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.08 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

