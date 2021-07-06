APENFT (NFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $98.05 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $51.50 million and approximately $98.05 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

