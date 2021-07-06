APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,186 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

