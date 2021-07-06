APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,645,999 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.