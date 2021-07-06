APG Asset Management N.V. Has $5.86 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,387 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 90.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 830.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of ETR opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

