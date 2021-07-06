APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZG opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 737.73, a P/E/G ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.47. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.04.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

