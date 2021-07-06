APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,945,759 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 62.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,778,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,945,759 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 88.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 23.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,031,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 387,002 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,825,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 273,833 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 21.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,149,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 383,714 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

