APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 99,082 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,082 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.10.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.