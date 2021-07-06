Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Apple stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

