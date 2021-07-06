Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

