Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $91.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.83.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.61. 2,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.67. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.