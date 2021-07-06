Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $91.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.83.
AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.
In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AIT traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.61. 2,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.67. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.
About Applied Industrial Technologies
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.