Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives $29.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

APR stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 14,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $955.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apria in the first quarter worth $626,630,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $12,384,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $23,576,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

