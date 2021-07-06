Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Down 6.7%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.79 and last traded at $54.82. Approximately 3,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 429,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $839.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

