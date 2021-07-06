Archon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Archon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 126,866 shares during the quarter. Cutera accounts for approximately 1.0% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CUTR stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $874.51 million, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $49.89.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

