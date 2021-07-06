Archon Capital Management LLC Sells 52,675 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Archon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,675 shares during the quarter. Apyx Medical comprises 3.4% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.14% of Apyx Medical worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

APYX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,534. Apyx Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

APYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

