Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.62.

ARCO stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,568 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 495,588 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 642.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 219,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 517,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

