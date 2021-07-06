Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.03) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($7.03) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $914.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after buying an additional 2,076,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after acquiring an additional 718,793 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 661,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after acquiring an additional 619,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.