Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $128,265.39 and approximately $72.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,167,940 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

