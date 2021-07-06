Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $385.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.72 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $350.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 2,027,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,094. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

