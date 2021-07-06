Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,300 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 573,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $696.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 266,471 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $7,884,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

