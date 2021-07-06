Ares Protocol (ARES) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00046402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00134460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00165925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.64 or 1.00297541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00950448 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,605,322 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

