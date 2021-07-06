Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $420.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

ANET stock opened at $365.59 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $374.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,578.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,079 shares of company stock worth $28,967,581. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

