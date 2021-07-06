Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $420.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.
ANET stock opened at $365.59 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $374.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,578.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,079 shares of company stock worth $28,967,581. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
