Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $345.00 to $420.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $375.00 and last traded at $374.93, with a volume of 556448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $365.59.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,079 shares of company stock valued at $28,967,581 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.