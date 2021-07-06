Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 479,659 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 479,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,902,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.