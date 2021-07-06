Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $59.60 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 285.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719,899 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in General Mills were worth $59,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $385,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

