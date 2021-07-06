Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158,029 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $47,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.35.

Shares of WIX opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.